AnRKey X ($ANRX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $238,760.00

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $238,760.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AnRKey X alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.93 or 0.06851435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,134.04 or 1.00248834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00049644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00051469 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003218 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,219,279 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnRKey X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnRKey X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.