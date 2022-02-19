Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $1.67 on Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00004184 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $548,573.40 and approximately $51,160.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00209778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00024621 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.01 or 0.00399386 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00058401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.