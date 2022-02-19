Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

APPN opened at $55.65 on Friday. Appian has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $219.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 153,650 shares of company stock worth $8,711,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Appian by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $3,925,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Appian by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

