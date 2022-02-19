Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.71 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $6.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,775. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $219.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 153,650 shares of company stock worth $8,711,032 in the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $3,925,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Appian by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

