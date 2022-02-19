Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $133.35 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

