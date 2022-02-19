AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $118.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AptarGroup by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

