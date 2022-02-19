AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.44. 462,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.33. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $112.37 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

