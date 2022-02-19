Artivion (NYSE:AORT) & Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Financial Analysis

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Artivion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Artivion $253.23 million 2.76 -$16.68 million $0.03 591.86

Treace Medical Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Artivion.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Artivion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A Artivion 0.63% 4.24% 1.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Artivion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Treace Medical Concepts and Artivion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00 Artivion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.18%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than Artivion.

Summary

Artivion beats Treace Medical Concepts on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment provides cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

