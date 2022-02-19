Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Trading Down 0.2%

Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.17. Approximately 339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56.
