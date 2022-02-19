ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €700.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €700.00 ($795.45) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price objective on ASML in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €737.00 ($837.50).

