ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get ASOS alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASOMY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($39.24) to GBX 2,450 ($33.15) in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,684.00.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASOS (ASOMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.