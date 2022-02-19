Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Lowered to $68.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.18.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $942.75 million, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

