AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

AMK opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

