Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 461,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 3,999.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,365 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Athenex in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Athenex by 126.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 79,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Athenex by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,118,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Athenex by 11.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Athenex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Athenex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

