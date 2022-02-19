ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.66

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 990148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

