AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.64.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.