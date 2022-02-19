Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUUD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,109. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Get Auddia alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Auddia in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Auddia in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Auddia in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Auddia in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Auddia in the second quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.