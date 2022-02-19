Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Trading Down 0.9%

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $63.18 and last traded at $63.30. Approximately 269,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 220,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.87.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter.

