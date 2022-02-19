AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Down 9.1%

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s share price fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 11.35 and last traded at 11.35. 12,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 774,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.49.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 25.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 12.76.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The firm had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

