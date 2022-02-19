Axa S.A. Invests $281,000 in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.7% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 16.8% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 31.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.