Axa S.A. Sells 641 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after acquiring an additional 673,302 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 379,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 319,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,754,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,043,000 after purchasing an additional 283,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 250,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AKR opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 230.78%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

