Axa S.A. Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after buying an additional 186,174 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.38.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

