Axalta Coating Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 8,005 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 590% compared to the average volume of 1,160 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,933,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 517,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,969,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,214,000 after buying an additional 51,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.91 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

