AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $14.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of AXT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. 137,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,696. AXT has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.22.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AXT will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AXT by 89.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 867,100 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 597,850 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in AXT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

