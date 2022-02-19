Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Cormark issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$9.74 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.10 and a 12-month high of C$11.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 360.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.37.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

