Badger DAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.50 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for $9.39 or 0.00023578 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $117.68 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,844 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

