Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $199.23

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.23 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 173.20 ($2.34). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 173.60 ($2.35), with a volume of 421,947 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a market capitalization of £537.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 226.38.

In related news, insider Kevin Troup acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,150 ($12,381.60).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

