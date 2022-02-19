Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 189,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TrueCar by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TrueCar by 826.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TrueCar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in TrueCar by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 136,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

TRUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.