Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,743 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE:WWW opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

