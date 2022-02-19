Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joe A. Oblas bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of Stryve Foods stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Stryve Foods Inc has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

