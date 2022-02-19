Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $716,000 Investment in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOVT stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.83.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.