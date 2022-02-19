Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 92,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth $96,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 663,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 94.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

VRA opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.79. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

