Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 427,877 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.46 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($7.05) to €6.30 ($7.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.69.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

