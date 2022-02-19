Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco BPM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.20.

BNCZF stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. Banco BPM has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

