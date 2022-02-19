Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 37.3% in January

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMA. Banco Santander upgraded Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $922.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $386.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.82 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

