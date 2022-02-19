Bank of America Downgrades Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLGZY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of FLGZY opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $7.96.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

