Bank of America Downgrades GAP (NYSE:GPS) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $14.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GPS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.82.

Shares of GPS opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in GAP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GAP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after purchasing an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of GAP by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after buying an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

