Barclays Boosts Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Price Target to €17.00

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENGIY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Engie from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Engie currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. Engie has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.