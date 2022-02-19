Barclays PLC Has $29,000 Stock Position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zedge were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zedge by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 25,591 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zedge by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zedge by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zedge by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 65,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zedge by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.90. Zedge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 40.22%.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

