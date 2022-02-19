Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1,487.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Malvern Bancorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

MLVF stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 million, a P/E ratio of -410.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

