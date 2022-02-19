Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 294,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NGS opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 million, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

