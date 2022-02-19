Barclays PLC Purchases 1,521 Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 103.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Revlon were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Revlon by 87.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Revlon by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the second quarter worth $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revlon by 29.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:REV opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.75. Revlon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

