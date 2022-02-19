Barclays PLC Purchases 6,352 Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 100.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 103.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ TH opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

