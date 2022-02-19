Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BGH stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 49,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,817. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Roger W. Crandall sold 9,220 shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $154,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 735,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 57,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.