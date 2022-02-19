Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Barnes Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.45 EPS.

B traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,185. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on B. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Barnes Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

