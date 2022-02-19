Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New $28.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

