Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading 5% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price traded up 5% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.35. 2,637,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 19,344,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.