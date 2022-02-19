Basf (ETR:BAS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.37

Basf Se (ETR:BAS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €64.37 ($73.15) and traded as high as €68.64 ($78.00). Basf shares last traded at €67.85 ($77.10), with a volume of 2,396,894 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.07 ($93.26).

Get Basf alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.