Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,600,000 shares of company stock worth $206,998,600 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

