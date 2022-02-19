Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 170.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

